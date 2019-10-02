Veby Indah was wearing a press vest while covering the protests on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong protests: Indonesian journalist shot in face with police projectile will have permanent blindness in right eye, lawyer says
- Doctors told Veby Indah that the pupil of her eye was ruptured by the force of the impact, according to her legal representative Michael Vidler
- He says evidence from a third party indicates the projectile was a rubber bullet and not a beanbag round as originally thought
