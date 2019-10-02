Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Veby Indah was wearing a press vest while covering the protests on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Law and Crime

Hong Kong protests: Indonesian journalist shot in face with police projectile will have permanent blindness in right eye, lawyer says

  • Doctors told Veby Indah that the pupil of her eye was ruptured by the force of the impact, according to her legal representative Michael Vidler
  • He says evidence from a third party indicates the projectile was a rubber bullet and not a beanbag round as originally thought
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Ng Kang-chung

Ng Kang-chung  

Updated: 11:00pm, 2 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Veby Indah was wearing a press vest while covering the protests on Sunday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.