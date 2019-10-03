Channels

Police are investigating a complaint made by a parent at Tsing Yi Trade Association Tseung Kwan O Kindergarten. Photo: Handout
Law and Crime

Hong Kong police investigate assault complaint at a kindergarten amid reports of teacher holding protest-related role play

  • Mother complains daughter was struck several times by teacher at Tsing Yi Trade Association Tseung Kwan O Kindergarten
  • Preschool denies allegations in statement but matter is being probed by police
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Danny Mok

Danny Mok  

Updated: 10:59am, 3 Oct, 2019

Police are investigating a complaint made by a parent at Tsing Yi Trade Association Tseung Kwan O Kindergarten. Photo: Handout
Protesters trash a mahjong parlour in Tsuen Wan. Photo: Dickson Lee
Politics

Hong Kong protests: angry mobs go on night-time rampage amid outrage over shooting of school pupil during violent National Day clashes

  • Radicals dig up bricks, block roads, start fires, vandalise train stations and target mainland Chinese-linked businesses
  • Earlier in day, thousands took to the streets to protest, with students boycotting classes and demonstrators taking over shopping malls
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Kimmy Chung  

Chan Ho-him  

Gigi Choy  

Tony Cheung  

Updated: 10:12am, 3 Oct, 2019

Protesters trash a mahjong parlour in Tsuen Wan. Photo: Dickson Lee
