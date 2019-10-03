Police are investigating a complaint made by a parent at Tsing Yi Trade Association Tseung Kwan O Kindergarten. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong police investigate assault complaint at a kindergarten amid reports of teacher holding protest-related role play
- Mother complains daughter was struck several times by teacher at Tsing Yi Trade Association Tseung Kwan O Kindergarten
- Preschool denies allegations in statement but matter is being probed by police
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Protesters trash a mahjong parlour in Tsuen Wan. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong protests: angry mobs go on night-time rampage amid outrage over shooting of school pupil during violent National Day clashes
- Radicals dig up bricks, block roads, start fires, vandalise train stations and target mainland Chinese-linked businesses
- Earlier in day, thousands took to the streets to protest, with students boycotting classes and demonstrators taking over shopping malls
