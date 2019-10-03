Lawmaker Shiu Ka-chun (left) and Raphael Wong, vice-chairman of the League of Social Democrats, celebrate their release from Stanley Prison. Photo: Nora Tam
Defiant Occupy leaders released from Hong Kong prison and immediately vow to join new anti-government protest movement
- Lawmaker Shiu Ka-chun and activist Raphael Wong free men after serving five months of eight-month sentence
- Pair were leading figures in 2014 civil disobedience campaign
Topic | Hong Kong protests
