Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Lawmaker Shiu Ka-chun (left) and Raphael Wong, vice-chairman of the League of Social Democrats, celebrate their release from Stanley Prison. Photo: Nora Tam
Law and Crime

Defiant Occupy leaders released from Hong Kong prison and immediately vow to join new anti-government protest movement

  • Lawmaker Shiu Ka-chun and activist Raphael Wong free men after serving five months of eight-month sentence
  • Pair were leading figures in 2014 civil disobedience campaign
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Gigi Choy

Gigi Choy  

Updated: 1:41pm, 3 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Lawmaker Shiu Ka-chun (left) and Raphael Wong, vice-chairman of the League of Social Democrats, celebrate their release from Stanley Prison. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.