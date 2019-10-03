Riot police fire tear gas in Wong Tai Sin amid mass protests on National Day. Photo: James Wendlinger
Hong Kong police guidelines on live rounds usage relaxed earlier this year, with options of anti-riot weapons expanded
- Lawmaker expresses concern revisions will allow officers to increase their use of force
- Police spokesman says move only involves ‘a change in wording’
Topic | Hong Kong extradition bill
