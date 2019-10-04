Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Tsang Chi-kin was shot in the chest by a police officer on October 1. Photo : Handout
Law and Crime

Hong Kong court grants bail to 18-year-old student protester still in hospital recovering from gunshot wound inflicted by police officer

  • Tsang Chi-kin granted bail on HK$5,000 cash while still recovering from a gunshot wound at Queen Elizabeth Hospital
  • He was charged with one count of rioting and two counts of assaulting police during the protests in Tsuen Wan on October 1
Topic |   Hong Kong police
Jasmine Siu

Jasmine Siu  

Updated: 7:06pm, 4 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Tsang Chi-kin was shot in the chest by a police officer on October 1. Photo : Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.