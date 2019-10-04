Tsang Chi-kin was shot in the chest by a police officer on October 1. Photo : Handout
Hong Kong court grants bail to 18-year-old student protester still in hospital recovering from gunshot wound inflicted by police officer
- Tsang Chi-kin granted bail on HK$5,000 cash while still recovering from a gunshot wound at Queen Elizabeth Hospital
- He was charged with one count of rioting and two counts of assaulting police during the protests in Tsuen Wan on October 1
