SCMP
Riot police block a street in Hong Kong Friday when protesters streamed into the streets after Chief Executive Carrie Lam invoked rarely used emergency powers to ban masks at rallies. Photo: AP
Law and Crime

UN human rights office cautions Hong Kong that mask ban must be ‘as least intrusive as possible’

  • Among reactions overseas, British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says authorities ‘must avoid aggravating and instead reduce tensions’
  • US House speaker Nancy Pelosi says that the ban ‘does not answer the people's grievances’
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Stuart Lau  

Reuters  

Updated: 11:48pm, 4 Oct, 2019

Protesters rally in Central against the new anti-mask law introduced by the Hong Kong government on Friday. Photo: Felix Wong
Politics

‘Extremely necessary’: Beijing backs Hong Kong’s mask ban

  • Central government says chaos in the city can’t go on forever and action must be taken to stop Hong Kong version of a colour revolution
  • Mainland authorities reaffirm support for Chief Executive Carrie Lam
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Nectar Gan  

William Zheng  

Updated: 10:45pm, 4 Oct, 2019

