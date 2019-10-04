Riot police block a street in Hong Kong Friday when protesters streamed into the streets after Chief Executive Carrie Lam invoked rarely used emergency powers to ban masks at rallies. Photo: AP
UN human rights office cautions Hong Kong that mask ban must be ‘as least intrusive as possible’
- Among reactions overseas, British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says authorities ‘must avoid aggravating and instead reduce tensions’
- US House speaker Nancy Pelosi says that the ban ‘does not answer the people's grievances’
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Riot police block a street in Hong Kong Friday when protesters streamed into the streets after Chief Executive Carrie Lam invoked rarely used emergency powers to ban masks at rallies. Photo: AP
Protesters rally in Central against the new anti-mask law introduced by the Hong Kong government on Friday. Photo: Felix Wong
‘Extremely necessary’: Beijing backs Hong Kong’s mask ban
- Central government says chaos in the city can’t go on forever and action must be taken to stop Hong Kong version of a colour revolution
- Mainland authorities reaffirm support for Chief Executive Carrie Lam
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Protesters rally in Central against the new anti-mask law introduced by the Hong Kong government on Friday. Photo: Felix Wong