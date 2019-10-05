Protesters form a human chain outside the Star Ferry pier. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong protests: hundreds take to streets in second day of defiance against newly imposed anti-mask law
- Messages circulated on the internet called for protests in more than 20 areas, including hotspots such as Causeway Bay, Tsim Sha Tsui and Sha Tin
- In Sheung Shui, masked radicals vandalised a number of shops, including Arome Bakery, China Mobile, Best Mart 360 and a pharmacy
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Protesters form a human chain outside the Star Ferry pier. Photo: Sam Tsang