Pro-democracy lawmakers (from left to right) Dr Kwok Ka-ki, Claudia Mo, Kenneth Leung, Leung Yiu-chung, Dennis Kwok, Tanya Chan, and Charles Peter Mok, filed an urgent application for a temporary suspension on the anti-mask law. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong court rejects second attempt to get mask ban overturned, but calls for urgent hearing into opposition lawmakers judicial challenge
- High Court judge Mr Justice Godfrey Lam says judicial challenge should be heard before end of October
- Lawyer Gladys Li says city chief Carrie Lam bypassed the legislature when she imposed mask ban
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Pro-democracy lawmakers (from left to right) Dr Kwok Ka-ki, Claudia Mo, Kenneth Leung, Leung Yiu-chung, Dennis Kwok, Tanya Chan, and Charles Peter Mok, filed an urgent application for a temporary suspension on the anti-mask law. Photo: May Tse