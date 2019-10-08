An anti-government protester carrying a petrol bomb walks through the streets of Hong Kong during a clash with police. Photo: Sam Tsang
‘We cannot tell the world Hong Kong grooms local terrorists’ says government source, with officials wary of devastating consequences label might cause
- Violence meets definition of ‘terrorist acts’ according to local and international laws
- But government fears using designation would only make situation in the city worse and bring sanctions and financial penalties
Topic | Hong Kong protests
An anti-government protester carrying a petrol bomb walks through the streets of Hong Kong during a clash with police. Photo: Sam Tsang