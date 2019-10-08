Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

An anti-government protester carrying a petrol bomb walks through the streets of Hong Kong during a clash with police. Photo: Sam Tsang
Law and Crime

‘We cannot tell the world Hong Kong grooms local terrorists’ says government source, with officials wary of devastating consequences label might cause

  • Violence meets definition of ‘terrorist acts’ according to local and international laws
  • But government fears using designation would only make situation in the city worse and bring sanctions and financial penalties
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Christy Leung

Christy Leung  

Updated: 1:00pm, 8 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

An anti-government protester carrying a petrol bomb walks through the streets of Hong Kong during a clash with police. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.