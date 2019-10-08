Riot police arrest protesters during a rally in Hong Kong on Saturday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong anti-mask law charges reach 16 following weekend of violent protests
- Another six men and eight women faced charges at West Kowloon Court on Tuesday
- Ban was imposed by the city’s leader Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor, when she invoked the Emergency Regulations Ordinance for the first time in over half a century
