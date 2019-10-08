Ballot boxes are sorted into different constituencies during the 2018 Legislative Council by-election. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong corruption watchdog charges residents’ group volunteers for ‘lucky bags’ vote buying at 2018 by-elections
- ICAC said the pair gave out the bags to other residents of Hoi Lai Estate in Sham Shui Po in exchange for votes for a particular candidate
- Each bag allegedly contained daily necessities and food worth about HK$100
Topic | Legislative Council of Hong Kong
