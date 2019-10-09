Masked protesters hold photographs of activist Edward Leung, jailed for taking part in the 2016 Mong Kok riots. Photo: Nora Tam
Supporters turn out for Hong Kong pro-independence figure Edward Leung’s appeal against Mong Kok riot jail sentence
- He was joined by co-defendants Lo Kin-man and Wong Ka-kui, who were also jailed for their involvement in the 2016 riot
- Leung’s lawyers argued that his six-year jail sentence was excessive, compared to other cases from the same night
Topic | Hong Kong courts
