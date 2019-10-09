The guards are accused of preventing police from investigating vandalism at Ma On Shan Station on Monday. Photo: Wikipedia
Hong Kong security guards arrested on suspicion of blocking police from shopping centre to investigate vandalism at Ma On Shan MTR station
- Source says the suspects – three men and two women – were arrested on suspicion of obstructing police in the execution of duty
- Alleged incident at MOSTown shopping centre on Monday night was also purportedly captured on video
Topic | Hong Kong extradition bill
The guards are accused of preventing police from investigating vandalism at Ma On Shan Station on Monday. Photo: Wikipedia