The pistol and four rounds of live ammunition were found along with other weapons in a car parked in Deep Water Bay on Wednesday afternoon. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong police launch probe after finding pistol and live ammunition in a car parked on street
- An axe, four knives and a metal rod were also found in the car in Deep Water Bay, which was reported stolen in December 2017
- Police are examining whether the firearm was used in any crime
Topic | Crime
