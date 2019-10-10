Channels

Reporters can have their gas masks removed by police under the new law. Photo: Felix Wong
Law and Crime

Hong Kong protests: police have right to remove masks from reporters and patients at any time under new law, top brass tell frontline officers

  • Force held its first seminar with 400 officers, briefing them on the details of the newly enacted anti-mask law and related guidelines, insiders say
  • Law gives police the power to remove a mask from anyone in a public place whenever they reasonably believe the person is wearing it to prevent identification
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Christy Leung  

Victor Ting  

Updated: 7:32pm, 10 Oct, 2019

Reporters can have their gas masks removed by police under the new law. Photo: Felix Wong
