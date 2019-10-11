Li Mau, 50, arrives at West Kowloon Court on Thursday to face one count of accepting an advantage in an election. Photo: Brian Wong
Four Sham Shui Po residents charged in ‘lucky bag’ vote-buying scheme involving pro-Beijing official in last year’s Legislative Council by-elections
- Deng Yimei, 42, and Wong Wai-ha, 52, face one count each of conspiracy to offer an advantage to others at an election
- Chan Wai-kuen and Li Mau, both 50, were charged with one count each of accepting the advantage
