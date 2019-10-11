Frank Kwok was a former commander of the ‘Flying Tigers’, the toughest elite police unit. Photo: Dickson Lee
Shift in police tactics? Ex-commander of elite ‘Flying Tigers’ squad to be new operations chief overseeing handling of Hong Kong’s protest unrest
- Frank Kwok will swap posts with current assistant police commissioner in charge of force’s operations to bring ‘innovative’ tactics to drawn-out battle
- Source says move does not signal that police will increase degree of force against protesters
Topic | Hong Kong police
Frank Kwok was a former commander of the ‘Flying Tigers’, the toughest elite police unit. Photo: Dickson Lee