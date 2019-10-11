A Chinese University forum was an emotional event for students on Thursday. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong student who accused police of sexual violence against protesters has taken legal advice and plans further action
- Chinese University student Sonia Ng removes mask at forum and alleges that police subjected her and others to sexual violence
- She had previously alleged anonymously that a policeman hit her breasts while she was being detained
Topic | Hong Kong courts
