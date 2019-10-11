Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A Chinese University forum was an emotional event for students on Thursday. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Law and Crime

Hong Kong student who accused police of sexual violence against protesters has taken legal advice and plans further action

  • Chinese University student Sonia Ng removes mask at forum and alleges that police subjected her and others to sexual violence
  • She had previously alleged anonymously that a policeman hit her breasts while she was being detained
Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Chris Lau

Chris Lau  

Updated: 10:41pm, 11 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

A Chinese University forum was an emotional event for students on Thursday. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.