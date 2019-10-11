The High Court in Admiralty, where Benny Tai, the University of Hong Kong law scholar, sought on Friday to have his travel ban lifted. Photo: Roy Issa
Hong Kong retiree sentenced to two months jail for box cutter attack on schoolteacher during human chain demonstration
- Fu Chu-biu, 65, pleaded guilty on Friday to one count of wounding – and judge cites his 26 prior convictions, including nine related to violence
- Separately, Sha Tin district councillor Hui Yui-yu and former Occupy leader Benny Tai also appear in Hong Kong courts
Students wear masks outside Shau Kei Wan government secondary school in Shau Kei Wan. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong school week kicks off with citywide student protests against anti-mask law arrests
- Hundreds form human chains and stage sit-ins at schools across the city
- Students angry after government demands schools provide a ‘rough impression’ of number of students wearing masks to school
