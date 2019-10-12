A BestMart 360 store is damaged and vandalized in Jordan during a mass rally on the 70th anniversary The Peopleâs Republic of China on October 01, 2019. 01OCT19 SCMP / Dickson Lee
Hong Kong police hunt for radical anti-government group trying to use extortion to fund protest movement with cryptocurrency
- Group claiming to be a democratic alliance threatens to ransack shops it considers ‘pro-communist’ unless paid off in bitcoin
- Videos of protesters inflicting extensive damages on local businesses are attached to threatening emails
