Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Edwin Choy at the High Court on June 18, 2018, where he was defending independence activist Edward Leung. Photo: Winson Wong
Law and Crime

Vice-chairman Edwin Choy of Hong Kong Bar Association resigns over body’s stance on anti-government protest crisis

  • Edwin Choy tendered resignation as one of the association’s vice-chairmen on Wednesday, but did not give a reason
  • But legal source says Choy had lost patience with the association’s stance and wanted another statement denouncing protesters violence
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Zoe Low  

Alvin Lum  

Updated: 11:20pm, 12 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Edwin Choy at the High Court on June 18, 2018, where he was defending independence activist Edward Leung. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.