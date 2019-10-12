Edwin Choy at the High Court on June 18, 2018, where he was defending independence activist Edward Leung. Photo: Winson Wong
Vice-chairman Edwin Choy of Hong Kong Bar Association resigns over body’s stance on anti-government protest crisis
- Edwin Choy tendered resignation as one of the association’s vice-chairmen on Wednesday, but did not give a reason
- But legal source says Choy had lost patience with the association’s stance and wanted another statement denouncing protesters violence
Topic | Hong Kong protests
