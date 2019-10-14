A lawyer is challenging police on their handling of his disabled client, who was arrested during protests outside Mong Kok Police Station, a location often embroiled in chaos. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong man with learning disabilities arrested during protests was denied treatment for 15 hours by police, his lawyer says
- Disabled man held without medical attention he asked for, according to lawyer Daniel Wong
- Police say they followed guidelines for ‘mentally incapacitated persons’ and the 32-year-old was later taken to hospital
Topic | Hong Kong protests
A lawyer is challenging police on their handling of his disabled client, who was arrested during protests outside Mong Kok Police Station, a location often embroiled in chaos. Photo: AFP