Carrie Lam has to look at longer-term measures, analysts say. Illustration: Perry Tse
Will Carrie Lam deliver a business-as-usual policy address or will she show political courage to go for big bang measures?
- Stirring words of Hong Kong leader might be considered fit for the crisis facing the city today
- All eyes are on how chief executive will respond to crisis and whether there are lessons she can learn from the past
Chief Executive Carrie Lam delivers her second policy address at the Legislative Council in October 2018. Photo: Felix Wong
Heat is on for Carrie Lam to deliver goodie-laden, impactful policy address amid Hong Kong protest crisis but there’s also fear Legco may be besieged again
- Sources say housing and social welfare initiatives likely to be key planks of Carrie Lam’s third policy blueprint
- Contingency plans in place for annual speech to be delivered through recorded video message if city’s legislature is surrounded by protesters
