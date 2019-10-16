Channels

Brutalised taxi driver Henry Cheng receives treatment at the scene after the taxi he was driving ploughed into a crowd, seriously injuring a woman. Photo: AFP
Law and Crime

Hong Kong taxi driver beaten by mob denies he was paid to ram car into crowd of protesters

  • Henry Cheng says he cannot remember how vehicle lost control because he was under attack, but insists he has ‘clear conscience’
  • Cheng says he doesn’t hate those who battered him in notorious Sham Shui Po incident that left two seriously injured
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Cannix Yau

Cannix Yau  

Updated: 10:47am, 16 Oct, 2019

Anti-government protesters damage a taxi and beat up the driver in Sham Shui Po. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Politics

Hong Kong taxi driver beaten by mob after car rams into crowd of protesters in Sham Shui Po gives account of crash

  • In a version of events attributed to him, 59-year-old says someone lunged in and grabbed steering wheel, causing him to lose control of vehicle
  • The chaotic incident during last weekend’s mask ban demonstrations left a young woman and the battered driver in hospital
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Cannix Yau

Cannix Yau  

Updated: 11:03pm, 10 Oct, 2019

