Brutalised taxi driver Henry Cheng receives treatment at the scene after the taxi he was driving ploughed into a crowd, seriously injuring a woman. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong taxi driver beaten by mob denies he was paid to ram car into crowd of protesters
- Henry Cheng says he cannot remember how vehicle lost control because he was under attack, but insists he has ‘clear conscience’
- Cheng says he doesn’t hate those who battered him in notorious Sham Shui Po incident that left two seriously injured
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Anti-government protesters damage a taxi and beat up the driver in Sham Shui Po. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong taxi driver beaten by mob after car rams into crowd of protesters in Sham Shui Po gives account of crash
- In a version of events attributed to him, 59-year-old says someone lunged in and grabbed steering wheel, causing him to lose control of vehicle
- The chaotic incident during last weekend’s mask ban demonstrations left a young woman and the battered driver in hospital
