The bomb on Sunday contained a mobile phone, circuit board, battery and high-powered explosives. Photo: Campus TV, HKUSU
Pair arrested as Hong Kong police raid flat and seize explosives two days after roadside bomb is detonated in attempt to kill or injure officers
- Team from force’s explosive ordnance disposal bureau called to Tai Kok Tsui after officers acting on intelligence raid flat
- On Sunday evening, bomb exploded after police officers parked their car and got out to clear protesters’ barricades
