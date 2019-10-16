Protesters throw petrol bombs towards police during recent anti-government protests against the government’s new anti-mask law. Photo: Sam Tsang
Police raid in Mong Kok raises threat of bomb-throwing drones planned for use in protests, as Hong Kong violence escalates
- Police found drones and throwing mechanisms, suspected sulphuric acid, protective gear and raw materials to make petrol bombs in flat
- Two people arrested during the raid, one a 17-year-old student
