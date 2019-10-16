Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Ho Ling-yu told court she thought her flatmates were joking when they talked about killing a man. Photo: Winson Wong
Law and Crime

Hong Kong woman thought her flatmates were joking when they talked about killing a man for US$30 million, court hears

  • Ho Ling-yu tells court her flatmates used to discuss issues ranging from drugs and false certificates to murdering Cheung Man-li for US$30 million
  • She says she was afraid seeing blood seeping out of a cement block in the living room, but did not call police as she feared for her life
Topic |   Crime in Hong Kong
Jasmine Siu

Jasmine Siu  

Updated: 8:43pm, 16 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Ho Ling-yu told court she thought her flatmates were joking when they talked about killing a man. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.