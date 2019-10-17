Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The Hong Kong Bar Association says it stands ready to help find a solution the city’s protest crisis. Photo: Fung Chang
Law and Crime

Hong Kong Bar Association wants barristers to help government find a solution to city’s crisis

  • Some 1,5000 barristers have been invited to a brainstorming session
  • Association will not offer ‘a particular solution for politics’ sake’: chairman
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Chris Lau

Chris Lau  

Updated: 9:33am, 17 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

The Hong Kong Bar Association says it stands ready to help find a solution the city’s protest crisis. Photo: Fung Chang
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.