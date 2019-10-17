Protesters in Central defy the mask ban. Photo: Felix Wong
In rare, ‘significant’ move, Hong Kong judiciary appoints two judges to hear legal challenges against anti-mask law
- This has never happened in recent years, even in high-profile cases centred on constitutional matters
- Since anti-mask law came into force two weeks ago, six legal challenges against it have been lodged
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Reporters can have their gas masks removed by police under the new law. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong protests: police have right to remove masks from reporters and patients at any time under new law, top brass tell frontline officers
- Force held its first seminar with 400 officers, briefing them on the details of the newly enacted anti-mask law and related guidelines, insiders say
- Law gives police the power to remove a mask from anyone in a public place whenever they reasonably believe the person is wearing it to prevent identification
