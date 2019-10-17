Channels

Ho Ling-yu denied having any physical relationship with Tsang Cheung-yan. Photo: Winson Wong
Law and Crime

‘I never had a special relationship with murder accused,’ young woman tells Hong Kong body-in-cement trial

  • Ho Ling-yu shared a bed with accused Tsang Cheung-yan, 29, but she regarded him as a ‘vicious and spiteful’ man, High Court hears
  • Young mother says it was Tsang who first brought up the topic of killing Cheung Man-li for US$30 million
Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Jasmine Siu

Jasmine Siu  

Updated: 11:43pm, 17 Oct, 2019

Ho Ling-yu denied having any physical relationship with Tsang Cheung-yan. Photo: Winson Wong
