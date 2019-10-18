The High Court of Hong Kong located in Admiralty consists of the Court of Appeal and the Court of First Instance. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong court turns down city’s first judicial challenge for same-sex marriage in a blow to LGBT groups’ fight for equality
- Court of First Instance rules against a lesbian woman who complained that lack of options of marriage or civil union partnerships had violated her constitutional rights
- She argued that the government’s failure to provide marriage options had violated her rights to privacy and equality guaranteed by the Bill of Rights and the Basic Law
Hong Kong Court of Appeals calls for immediate review of laws and policies that discriminate against same-sex relationships
- Judges reduce jail term of sex offender who complained he received an excessive sentence for ‘consensual buggery with a minor’ because he was gay
- Successful appeal follows landmark court ruling in May, which finally abolished or revised sexual criminal offences that punished gay men
