The High Court of Hong Kong located in Admiralty consists of the Court of Appeal and the Court of First Instance. Photo: Sam Tsang
Law and Crime

Hong Kong court turns down city’s first judicial challenge for same-sex marriage in a blow to LGBT groups’ fight for equality

  • Court of First Instance rules against a lesbian woman who complained that lack of options of marriage or civil union partnerships had violated her constitutional rights
  • She argued that the government’s failure to provide marriage options had violated her rights to privacy and equality guaranteed by the Bill of Rights and the Basic Law
Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Chris Lau

Chris Lau  

Updated: 3:19pm, 18 Oct, 2019

The High Court of Hong Kong located in Admiralty consists of the Court of Appeal and the Court of First Instance. Photo: Sam Tsang
The High Court in Admiralty, where on Wednesday three judges agreed to reduce a sentence over same-sex discrimination. Photo: Roy Issa
Law and Crime

Hong Kong Court of Appeals calls for immediate review of laws and policies that discriminate against same-sex relationships

  • Judges reduce jail term of sex offender who complained he received an excessive sentence for ‘consensual buggery with a minor’ because he was gay
  • Successful appeal follows landmark court ruling in May, which finally abolished or revised sexual criminal offences that punished gay men
Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Jasmine Siu

Jasmine Siu  

Updated: 9:00am, 26 Sep, 2019

The High Court in Admiralty, where on Wednesday three judges agreed to reduce a sentence over same-sex discrimination. Photo: Roy Issa
