The Hunghom Commercial Centre on Ma Tau Wai Road, Hung Hom. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong police launch citywide search for man who duped mainland businessman out of HK$5.6 million using double-door safe
- Victim, a merchant from Shenzhen, kept money he was carrying to buy gold bar in a safe, not knowing it had another door fixed to a wall that separated two rooms
- Police suspect the accused, middle aged and thinly built, unlocked the safe from the other room in Hung Hom office and fled with the money
