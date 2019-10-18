Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The Kowloon City Law Courts Building. Photo: Nora Tam
Law and Crime

Hong Kong teenager arrested over protest was victim of police abuse of judicial proceedings, his lawyer claims after judge finds no need for care or protection order against him

  • Judge turns down police plea after social welfare report mentions a care or protection order is “not necessary”
  • Earlier, the judge refused similar police applications against three other youngsters
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Brian Wong

Brian Wong  

Updated: 9:25pm, 18 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

The Kowloon City Law Courts Building. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.