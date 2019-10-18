The Kowloon City Law Courts Building. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong teenager arrested over protest was victim of police abuse of judicial proceedings, his lawyer claims after judge finds no need for care or protection order against him
- Judge turns down police plea after social welfare report mentions a care or protection order is “not necessary”
- Earlier, the judge refused similar police applications against three other youngsters
Topic | Hong Kong protests
