Chan Tong-kai is wanted for murder in Taiwan. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam’s ‘relief’ that murder suspect in extradition saga which sparked protest crisis to turn himself in to Taiwan
- Chan Tong-Kai is wanted in Taiwan for allegedly killing his pregnant girlfriend in Taipei last year
- The Hong Kong government claimed, when introducing the legislation that sparked the recent unrest, that sending him there was a key motivation
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Chan Tong-kai is wanted for murder in Taiwan. Photo: Winson Wong