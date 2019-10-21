Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Riot police make arrests after scuffles with anti-government protesters during a rally in defiance of the anti-mask law on October 6. Photo: Sam Tsang
Law and Crime

Hong Kong protests: growing number of repeat arrests prompts calls for special court to fast-track cases related to violent unrest

  • Courts and prosecutors cannot keep up with rising number of arrests in ongoing protests, with about 60 being detained for a second time
  • Lawyers and legal scholars question whether dedicated court will be effective given the complexity of the cases
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Christy Leung  

Chris Lau  

Updated: 8:30am, 21 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Riot police make arrests after scuffles with anti-government protesters during a rally in defiance of the anti-mask law on October 6. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.