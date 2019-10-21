Riot police make arrests after scuffles with anti-government protesters during a rally in defiance of the anti-mask law on October 6. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong protests: growing number of repeat arrests prompts calls for special court to fast-track cases related to violent unrest
- Courts and prosecutors cannot keep up with rising number of arrests in ongoing protests, with about 60 being detained for a second time
- Lawyers and legal scholars question whether dedicated court will be effective given the complexity of the cases
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Riot police make arrests after scuffles with anti-government protesters during a rally in defiance of the anti-mask law on October 6. Photo: Sam Tsang