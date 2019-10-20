Murder suspect Chan Tong-kai is due to complete his 18-month sentence in Hong Kong on Wednsday. Photo: Winson Wong
Taiwan rejects murder suspect’s surrender offer, says Hong Kong must comply with ‘legal procedures’
- Taiwan says it won’t permit Hong Kong to simply let Chan show up on the island to turn himself in
- Taiwan wants full judicial cooperation from Hong Kong in murder trial
Chan Tong-kai was sentenced to 29 months for money laundering and also admitted that he killed his pregnant girlfriend in Taiwan while they were on holiday. Photo: Winson Wong
Taiwan urges Hong Kong to further detain and investigate murder suspect who prompted proposal of extradition bill that sparked months of unrest
- Chan Tong-kai, wanted in Taiwan for pregnant girlfriend’s murder, is expected to be released Wednesday after spending 18 months in jail for money laundering
- City leader Carrie Lam cited the case as primary justification for the extradition bill which sparked months of turmoil in Hong Kong
