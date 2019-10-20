Channels

Murder suspect Chan Tong-kai is due to complete his 18-month sentence in Hong Kong on Wednsday. Photo: Winson Wong
Law and Crime

Taiwan rejects murder suspect’s surrender offer, says Hong Kong must comply with ‘legal procedures’

  • Taiwan says it won’t permit Hong Kong to simply let Chan show up on the island to turn himself in
  • Taiwan wants full judicial cooperation from Hong Kong in murder trial
Topic |   Crime in Hong Kong
Lawrence Chung

Updated: 10:26pm, 20 Oct, 2019

Chan Tong-kai was sentenced to 29 months for money laundering and also admitted that he killed his pregnant girlfriend in Taiwan while they were on holiday. Photo: Winson Wong
Politics

Taiwan urges Hong Kong to further detain and investigate murder suspect who prompted proposal of extradition bill that sparked months of unrest

  • Chan Tong-kai, wanted in Taiwan for pregnant girlfriend’s murder, is expected to be released Wednesday after spending 18 months in jail for money laundering
  • City leader Carrie Lam cited the case as primary justification for the extradition bill which sparked months of turmoil in Hong Kong
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Alvin Lum

Updated: 4:10am, 18 Oct, 2019

