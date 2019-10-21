A new generation of ‘smart tech’ prisons in Hong Kong will revolutionise the way prisons are monitored, says the commissioner of correctional services. Photo: Sam Tsang
Robot warders check on inmates as Hong Kong tests ‘smart prison’ devices to step up security, surveillance
- Prisons hope technology can ease workload of hard-pressed staff, many of whom quit
- Upgraded CCTV cameras, wristbands will let prison staff monitor inmates more closely
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
