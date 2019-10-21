Hong Kong police have arrested a 30-year-old man at Leung Fat House of Cheung Fat Estate, in Tsing Yi who is thought to be responsible for the recent strange spate of needles sticking out of bus seats. 05JUL18 SCMP / Winson Wong
Hong Kong man who planted sewing needles in bus seats sent by court for mental assessment
- Unemployed man pleaded guilty to bizarre crime that injured three passengers and triggered copycat incidents
- Lawyers say the case may be the first of its kind in the common law jurisdiction
