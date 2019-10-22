Channels

Winnie Chiu revealed that recommended child abuse procedures were not included in the Kindergarten Administration Code. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Law and Crime

Hong Kong’s kindergartens and schools need better guidance on suspected child abuse, government watchdog says

  • Office of Ombudsman says ‘government should support the education institutions with clearer guidelines as well as taking pre-emptive actions’
  • Recommendation come as reports of child abuse increase from 882 cases in 2008 to 1,064 in 2018 – around 20 per cent
Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Victor Ting

Updated: 9:20pm, 22 Oct, 2019

