Winnie Chiu revealed that recommended child abuse procedures were not included in the Kindergarten Administration Code. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong’s kindergartens and schools need better guidance on suspected child abuse, government watchdog says
- Office of Ombudsman says ‘government should support the education institutions with clearer guidelines as well as taking pre-emptive actions’
- Recommendation come as reports of child abuse increase from 882 cases in 2008 to 1,064 in 2018 – around 20 per cent
