Murder suspect Chan Tong-kai speaks to the media on his release from prison on Wednesday morning. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong murder suspect Chan Tong-kai who triggered protest crisis over botched extradition bill released from jail – but for how long?
- After 18 months in jail for money laundering, the 20-year-old apologises on his release to victim’s family and the Hong Kong people
- Chan is suspected of murdering his pregnant girlfriend in Taiwan, in a case that has also set off a diplomatic row with the self-ruled island
Topic | Hong Kong extradition bill
Chan Tong-kai will be placed under police protection at his own request. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong government rejects ‘totally unacceptable’ offer from Taiwan to send officials to city to take back murder suspect who sparked protests
- Government stresses in statement issued well after midnight that Taiwan has no law enforcement power in Hong Kong
- Taipei had earlier offered to send police officers to city to collect murder suspect Chan Tong-kai
