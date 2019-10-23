Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Murder suspect Chan Tong-kai speaks to the media on his release from prison on Wednesday morning. Photo: Sam Tsang
Law and Crime

Hong Kong murder suspect Chan Tong-kai who triggered protest crisis over botched extradition bill released from jail – but for how long?

  • After 18 months in jail for money laundering, the 20-year-old apologises on his release to victim’s family and the Hong Kong people
  • Chan is suspected of murdering his pregnant girlfriend in Taiwan, in a case that has also set off a diplomatic row with the self-ruled island
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition bill
SCMP

Chris Lau  

Sum Lok-kei  

Updated: 10:01am, 23 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Murder suspect Chan Tong-kai speaks to the media on his release from prison on Wednesday morning. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
Chan Tong-kai will be placed under police protection at his own request. Photo: Winson Wong
Politics

Hong Kong government rejects ‘totally unacceptable’ offer from Taiwan to send officials to city to take back murder suspect who sparked protests

  • Government stresses in statement issued well after midnight that Taiwan has no law enforcement power in Hong Kong
  • Taipei had earlier offered to send police officers to city to collect murder suspect Chan Tong-kai
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition bill
SCMP

Lawrence Chung  

Alvin Lum  

Christy Leung  

Updated: 9:50am, 23 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chan Tong-kai will be placed under police protection at his own request. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.