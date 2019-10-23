Anti-government protesters throw tear gas canisters back at the police in Admiralty, central Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang
Months of Hong Kong protests and violence started with a Taiwan murder, but will the suspected killer’s return to Taipei end it?
- Poon Hiu-wing never returned home from her trip to Taiwan with her boyfriend Chan Tong-kai in February 2018
- Chief Executive Carrie Lam tried to have him sent back to Taiwan by introducing an extradition bill, but her plan instead gave rise to mass protests, violent clashes
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Anti-government protesters throw tear gas canisters back at the police in Admiralty, central Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang