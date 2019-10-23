A shop selling smartphones made by Chinese company Xiaomi was torched by hard-core protesters, before a thief took advantage of the chaos. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong man jailed for looting Xiaomi store that was trashed by protesters in Mong Kok
- Opportunist thief caught by police after demonstrators, who have spoken out against stealing from businesses they target, tied him to railings nearby
- Serial offender Tang Chong-hou sentenced to three months in prison for taking mobile phones ‘out of greed’
Topic | Hong Kong courts
A shop selling smartphones made by Chinese company Xiaomi was torched by hard-core protesters, before a thief took advantage of the chaos. Photo: Felix Wong