Customs and police have seized 1,014kg of cocaine in the first six months of 2019, nearly three times the 355kg uncovered in the same period last year. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong customs officials seize wine bottles filled with HK$11 million worth of liquid cocaine – in second such bust in a month
- Five bottles of red wine were found in check-in luggage of man arriving from Malaysia – each held two litres of suspected liquid cocaine
- Customs and police seized 1,014kg of cocaine in the first six months of 2019, nearly three times the amount uncovered last year
