Firefighters in Central after a protest on September 8. Photo: Dickson Lee
Law and Crime

Hong Kong ‘lives at risk’ from delays caused by protesters’ arson and obstruction of firefighters, emergency officials say

  • Fire Services Department appeals for an end to setting fires, disrupting services, blocking roads and intercepting fire trucks
  • Officials say on some days of mass protest the average delay in response time had reached 20 minutes
Topic |   Hong Kong rescue services
Linda Lew

Linda Lew  

Updated: 12:01am, 25 Oct, 2019

Firefighters in Central after a protest on September 8. Photo: Dickson Lee
A shop selling smartphones made by Chinese company Xiaomi was torched by hard-core protesters, before a thief took advantage of the chaos. Photo: Felix Wong
Law and Crime

Hong Kong man jailed for looting Xiaomi store that was trashed by protesters in Mong Kok

  • Opportunist thief caught by police after demonstrators, who have spoken out against stealing from businesses they target, tied him to railings nearby
  • Serial offender Tang Chong-hou sentenced to three months in prison for taking mobile phones ‘out of greed’
Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Jasmine Siu

Jasmine Siu  

Updated: 10:54pm, 23 Oct, 2019

A shop selling smartphones made by Chinese company Xiaomi was torched by hard-core protesters, before a thief took advantage of the chaos. Photo: Felix Wong
