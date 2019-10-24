Firefighters in Central after a protest on September 8. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong ‘lives at risk’ from delays caused by protesters’ arson and obstruction of firefighters, emergency officials say
- Fire Services Department appeals for an end to setting fires, disrupting services, blocking roads and intercepting fire trucks
- Officials say on some days of mass protest the average delay in response time had reached 20 minutes
Topic | Hong Kong rescue services
A shop selling smartphones made by Chinese company Xiaomi was torched by hard-core protesters, before a thief took advantage of the chaos. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong man jailed for looting Xiaomi store that was trashed by protesters in Mong Kok
- Opportunist thief caught by police after demonstrators, who have spoken out against stealing from businesses they target, tied him to railings nearby
- Serial offender Tang Chong-hou sentenced to three months in prison for taking mobile phones ‘out of greed’
Topic | Hong Kong courts
