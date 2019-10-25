Regal Riverside Hotel, Sha Tin, where a woman was tricked into answering the door to a robber. Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Hong Kong police launch manhunt after Sha Tin hotel guest falls victim to robber disguised as an officer
- Mandarin-speaking robber fled with HK$43,000 in cash and valuables after tricking the woman into answering the door of her Regal Riverside Hotel room
Topic | Crime
Regal Riverside Hotel, Sha Tin, where a woman was tricked into answering the door to a robber. Photo: Wikimedia Commons