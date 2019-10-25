Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Regal Riverside Hotel, Sha Tin, where a woman was tricked into answering the door to a robber. Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Law and Crime

Hong Kong police launch manhunt after Sha Tin hotel guest falls victim to robber disguised as an officer

  • Mandarin-speaking robber fled with HK$43,000 in cash and valuables after tricking the woman into answering the door of her Regal Riverside Hotel room
Topic |   Crime
Clifford Lo

Clifford Lo  

Updated: 2:58pm, 25 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Regal Riverside Hotel, Sha Tin, where a woman was tricked into answering the door to a robber. Photo: Wikimedia Commons
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.