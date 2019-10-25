Szeto Man-fai (right) had pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm. Photo: Brian Wong
Man handed community service for Hong Kong Lennon Wall attack on man who filmed him pulling down protest messages
- Prosecutors said Szeto Man-fai pulled his victim towards him, kneed him and pushed his head against the wall
- The man had filmed Szeto pulling down anti-government posters
Topic | Hong Kong protests
A Lennon Wall set up by supporters of the Hong Kong protests at National Taiwan University in Taipei. Photo: Lawrence Chung
Taiwan likely to ban mainland Chinese visitors for targeting supporters of Hong Kong protests or vandalising Lennon Walls
- President Tsai Ing-wen urges authorities to impose restrictions on those who bully and attack opponents or vandalise messages of support
- Island’s immigration authorities say they will examine complaints and are likely to bar visitors from returning if they are found to have acted in this manner
Topic | Hong Kong protests
