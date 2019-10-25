Customs and police seized 1,014kg of cocaine in the first six months of 2019, nearly three times the 355kg uncovered in same period last year. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong airport customs nabs liquid cocaine worth HK$23 million in second bottle-smuggling bust in two days
- Ten liquor bottles carrying 22kg of suspected liquid cocaine seized from luggage of a couple arriving from Peru
- A day earlier, customs officers found five bottles of wine carrying more than HK$11 million worth of liquid cocaine on man arriving from Malaysia
Topic | Drugs
