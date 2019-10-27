Police chase protesters down a street in Hong Kong after another rally turned violent. Photo: AP
Hong Kong police to rehire 1,000 retired officers to cope with anti-government protests
- Officers could be posted to front line if needed or deployed to scan security footage of incidents
- Source says manpower boost would be the biggest of its kind over protest crisis
Topic | Hong Kong police
Police officers arrest anti-government protesters in one of the many clashes that have become increasingly violent. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong government ‘will consider’ commission of inquiry into police handling of protests if public is dissatisfied with watchdog’s report
- Revelation from sources is a step beyond city leader’s promise to explore alternatives
- COI is one of the key demands of protesters in more than four months of social unrest
Topic | Hong Kong protests
