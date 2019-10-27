Channels

Police chase protesters down a street in Hong Kong after another rally turned violent. Photo: AP
Law and Crime

Hong Kong police to rehire 1,000 retired officers to cope with anti-government protests

  • Officers could be posted to front line if needed or deployed to scan security footage of incidents
  • Source says manpower boost would be the biggest of its kind over protest crisis
Topic |   Hong Kong police
Christy Leung

Christy Leung  

Updated: 7:30am, 27 Oct, 2019

Police officers arrest anti-government protesters in one of the many clashes that have become increasingly violent. Photo: EPA-EFE
Politics

Hong Kong government ‘will consider’ commission of inquiry into police handling of protests if public is dissatisfied with watchdog’s report

  • Revelation from sources is a step beyond city leader’s promise to explore alternatives
  • COI is one of the key demands of protesters in more than four months of social unrest
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Gary Cheung

Gary Cheung  

Updated: 7:20pm, 26 Oct, 2019

