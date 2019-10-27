Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Swalikh Mohammed said only people who use leaks to ‘attack and intimidate our officers’ will fall foul of the injunction. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Law and Crime

Court order on officer data targets doxxers not journalists, Hong Kong police insist

  • Senior cybercrime officer rebuts claims that news reporting will fall foul of interim injunction granted on Friday to prevent personal information being shared
  • He says it will only affect people who use leaks to ‘attack and intimidate our officers’
Topic |   Hong Kong police
Christy Leung

Christy Leung  

Updated: 12:02pm, 27 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Swalikh Mohammed said only people who use leaks to ‘attack and intimidate our officers’ will fall foul of the injunction. Photo: Jonathan Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
Anthony Cheung on Saturday at a conference at Baptist University to discuss ways the government can resolve the protest crisis and restore trust. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Politics

Former minister Anthony Cheung calls for independent inquiry into Hong Kong police conduct and cabinet reshuffle to help ease anti-government protest crisis

  • Ex-housing and transport secretary says ‘everyone loses’ if protests continue, and government reform could restore public’s faith
  • Cheung’s call for independent inquiry separately echoed by top barrister Lawrence Lok SC and Auxiliary Bishop Joseph Ha
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Alvin Lum

Alvin Lum  

Updated: 11:22pm, 26 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Anthony Cheung on Saturday at a conference at Baptist University to discuss ways the government can resolve the protest crisis and restore trust. Photo: Jonathan Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.