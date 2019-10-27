Swalikh Mohammed said only people who use leaks to ‘attack and intimidate our officers’ will fall foul of the injunction. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Court order on officer data targets doxxers not journalists, Hong Kong police insist
- Senior cybercrime officer rebuts claims that news reporting will fall foul of interim injunction granted on Friday to prevent personal information being shared
- He says it will only affect people who use leaks to ‘attack and intimidate our officers’
Topic | Hong Kong police
Anthony Cheung on Saturday at a conference at Baptist University to discuss ways the government can resolve the protest crisis and restore trust. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Former minister Anthony Cheung calls for independent inquiry into Hong Kong police conduct and cabinet reshuffle to help ease anti-government protest crisis
- Ex-housing and transport secretary says ‘everyone loses’ if protests continue, and government reform could restore public’s faith
- Cheung’s call for independent inquiry separately echoed by top barrister Lawrence Lok SC and Auxiliary Bishop Joseph Ha
Topic | Hong Kong protests
