Smugglers use speedboats for the short trip between Hong Kong and the mainland. Photo: Nora Tam
Bold gangs take advantage of Hong Kong protests and stretched police resources to smuggle more luxury goods between city and mainland China
- Officers believe one syndicate uses speedboats to smuggle electronic products across the border on a daily basis
- There are fewer patrols and anti-smuggling operations by marine police, whose resources have been drafted in to deal with protests, sources say
Topic | Crime
Smugglers use speedboats for the short trip between Hong Kong and the mainland. Photo: Nora Tam